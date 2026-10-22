Rs 50,000 reward set for accused in ex-IAS's murder in Bhopal

11:46

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Agrawal's caretaker and accused is the accused is absconding, Ratibal police station in-charge RB Sharma said that the police been searching for him and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. Kumar had been appointed Agarwal's caretaker three days before the crime.



Kumar allegedly tried setting the house on fire after the crime, however, no signs of struggle were seen at the crime scene. The house did not have CCTV cameras.



Agrawal joined the IAS in 1982 in the Madhya Pradesh cadre, served in various capacities, including district collector and as secretary and principal secretary of various departments. His last posting was Director General of the RCPV Naronha Academy of Administration in Bhopal.





-- REDIFF NEWS

For a probe into the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal, following directives from Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav, the Bhopal police have constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT).Bhopal police commissioner Sanjay Kumar formed the SIT under the chairmanship of assistant inspector general Umesh Tiwari.Agarwal was found dead with his throat slit at his residence in the Ratibad area of Bhopal on September 30. Varun Kumar,