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Revanth Reddy pitches for making Rahul Gandhi prime minister

Thu, 22 October 2026
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18:21
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy/File image
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy/File image
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday pitched for making Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, prime minister to ensure the welfare of backward classes and to lead the country on the path of progress.

Speaking at the 174th birth anniversary celebrations of Panduga Sayanna Mudiraj, who fought for the rights of backward classes, he said the Nehru family could have assumed the prime minister's post after Rajiv Gandhi's death but instead made Manmohan Singh, P V Narasimha Rao and I K Gujral prime ministers.

"Rahul Gandhi should become prime minister if justice is to be done to the backward classes. They could have become (PM) long ago had they wanted it. After Rajiv Gandhi's death, Congress came to power many times," he said.

The situation today is crucial, and they (Nehru family members) should take responsibility and lead the country forward, he said.

He urged the gathering to set aside all issues when Lok Sabha elections take place and make a positive decision.

Asserting that the Congress government is giving top priority to the political empowerment of all BC communities, he said a cabinet sub-committee will be constituted to study the inclusion of the Mudiraj community in BC - A category.

The community is currently part of the BC-D category in the state.

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