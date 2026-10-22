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Retail portion of Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed

Thu, 22 October 2026
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11:42
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The retail portion of Jio Platforms' initial public offering was fully subscribed by 11 am on Thursday, within two hours of bidding opening for the second day, according to data from the BSE.

Qualified institutional buyers led the demand, with their portion subscribed 9.42 times. The non-institutional investor category was subscribed 2.34 times, while the shareholders' quota received bids for 2.06 times the shares on offer. The employee portion was subscribed 1.61 times.

Overall, the IPO had been subscribed 3.47 times by 11 am on the second day, exchange data showed.

The Rs 30,213-crore issue opened on Wednesday and was fully subscribed within 100 minutes. Investors had placed bids for 62.36 crore shares worth around Rs 69,800 crore by 5 pm on the opening day, making it the fastest-subscribed mega IPO in India.

The public issue will remain open for subscription until October 23.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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