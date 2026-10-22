Ranbir's Big Goof-Up!

15:01

Ranbir Kapoor has apologised for his slip of the tongue moment during a Dussehra event in West Bengal on October 20.



At the event, Ranbir promoted his upcoming film, Ramayana, and said, 'Burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein aant sachai aur achhai ki hi hogi. (No matter how powerful evil may be, in the end, truth and goodness will always get defeated.)'



Ranbir's goof-up video soon went viral.



When he realised what he had said, he apologised, saying, 'I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the incident that happened yesterday. I was at the Dussehra event, and had a slip of tongue. What I meant to say is, 'Burai chahe kitni bhi takatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mei jeet achai aur sachai ki hoti hai'. (No matter how powerful evil may be, in the end, truth and goodness will always prevail).'



Ranbir later quoted a dialogue from his popular film, Rockstar and said, 'Jo bhi kehna chahun, barbad karein alfaz mere. (Whatever, I try to say those words destroy me).'



