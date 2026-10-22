Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Rahul Gandhi is very lazy politician, no original idea for country'

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
17:40
image
Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "very lazy politician" and questioning his sincerity towards politics.

Chandrasekhar alleged that Rahul Gandhi lacked original ideas for the country and accused him of leaving political issues unattended to go on holidays.

"Rahul Gandhi is a very lazy politician. He has no original idea for the country. He has never done anything in his life. The issue is not whether he takes vacations or not. The issue is how sincere he is about his politics when he talks about protecting India, protecting India's democracy. The question that people are asking is how sincere are you when you are lying all the time, you're vacationing all the time, and when people are in, you on the streets because of the anarchy and the chaos that you have unleashed. You just leave the battlefield, and you go off for a holiday..."

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged links with foreign-based organisations, including Progressive International and Indian Alliance Paris, accusing them of amplifying protests in India and alleging a wider conspiracy to create "anarchy and chaos" in the country.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! GST reforms to be rolled out in phases from Nov 1
LIVE! GST reforms to be rolled out in phases from Nov 1

Samson's blazing fifty powers India to highest run chase in T20Is
Samson's blazing fifty powers India to highest run chase in T20Is

Sanju Samson continued his superb form with the bat, smashing a blistering 67 off 33 balls to power India to their highest chase in T20 cricket, overcoming a mid-innings stumble for a four-wicket win in the series-opener against New...

Tiger Shroff firing: 4 held for arms supply sent to cop custody
Tiger Shroff firing: 4 held for arms supply sent to cop custody

Four individuals, including two women, have been remanded to police custody until October 26 in connection with the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car. The accused, arrested in Delhi, are alleged to have supplied weapons to the...

Heavy rains lash TN; homes flooded, paddy crop damaged
Heavy rains lash TN; homes flooded, paddy crop damaged

Tamil Nadu is experiencing widespread heavy rainfall due to the active northeast monsoon, leading to flooding in several districts, school holidays, and significant increases in reservoir water levels. The IMD predicts continued moderate...

Row over Rs 500-cr audio; Jarange alleges plot to crush stir
Row over Rs 500-cr audio; Jarange alleges plot to crush stir

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has alleged a conspiracy to silence him, demanding a probe into a viral audio clip that claims Rs 500 crore was paid to him via Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. Ruling Shiv Sena leaders have...