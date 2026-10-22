'Rahul Gandhi is very lazy politician, no original idea for country'

17:40

Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "very lazy politician" and questioning his sincerity towards politics.



Chandrasekhar alleged that Rahul Gandhi lacked original ideas for the country and accused him of leaving political issues unattended to go on holidays.



"Rahul Gandhi is a very lazy politician. He has no original idea for the country. He has never done anything in his life. The issue is not whether he takes vacations or not. The issue is how sincere he is about his politics when he talks about protecting India, protecting India's democracy. The question that people are asking is how sincere are you when you are lying all the time, you're vacationing all the time, and when people are in, you on the streets because of the anarchy and the chaos that you have unleashed. You just leave the battlefield, and you go off for a holiday..."



BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged links with foreign-based organisations, including Progressive International and Indian Alliance Paris, accusing them of amplifying protests in India and alleging a wider conspiracy to create "anarchy and chaos" in the country.