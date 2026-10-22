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Protect your gut while travelling!

Thu, 22 October 2026
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17:50
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bahnfrend/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bahnfrend/Wikimedia Commons
Travelling can be harsh on the digestive tract and bring on everything from constipation to an upset stomach. 

How can you help your gut weather a long flight or a many-hour journey?

Gastroenterologist and gut health expert Dr Will Bulsiewicz shared a few tips on his Instagram page, theguthealthmd.

He says travel is a 'hydration thief' and underlines the importance of continuously sipping on water. He also suggests choosing gut-friendly snacks as well as prebiotics to keep the system going.

Additionally, Bulsiewicz says to keep moving because the sedentary state does not help the gut or the bowels. Long bouts of sitting and staying isn't good for the gut. Take walks, especially longer ones during layovers.

Lastly, handling stress is important and that can be achieved through deep breathing and looking for distractions that let you forget the stress of travelling that can play havoc with the gut.

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