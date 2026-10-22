'Priyanka's mission to launch Raihan'

15:22

The controversy surrounding Bikaner House allegedly asking Raihan Vadra to remove certain photos from his exhibition has escalated into a political face-off. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia targeted the Congress leadership and alleging that the Gandhi family was focused on regaining power.



Speaking on the issue, Bhatia said, "Congress' psychophant leaders are saying that he is the future president of Congress. One defective product who has lost 99 elections has not been launched by Sonia mummy. Now Priyanka mummy's mission has come to launch Raihan."



Further targeting the Congress leadership, Bhatia alleged that the family was willing to do anything to regain power.



"This fake Gandhi family wants power every time, and as soon as they are out of power, they will do anything. They can do anything for power. The law will prevail in the country, be it the defective product Rahul Gandhi or the future president of Congress, Raihan Vadra. Priyanka mummy is now on a new mission. After the launch of Rahul Gandhi, Raihan will be launched," he added.