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Pope Leo needs no further medical attention

Thu, 22 October 2026
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09:40
Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters
Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters
On October 13, Pope Leo XIV, 71, had successfully undergone a 90-minute thoracic surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma was confirmed and, fortunately, caught early.

Since then the Vatican reported he had a smooth recovery and no complications and now they have announced 'A subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that no further treatment is necessary'.

On Wednesday, he gave an audience -- his first since the surgery -- at St Peter's Square in Vatican City. 

He is back to his usual routines and recently had a call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as one with Russian president, Vladimir Putin over the siege of Oleshky in Ukraine.

Pope Leo had plans to visit Latin America in November and he will proceed with his itinerary as scheduled. 

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