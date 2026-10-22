Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

PM Modi greets Amit Shah on his birthday

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
09:06
Pic: Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters
Pic: Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and said his administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective.

Shah, who has been the country's home minister since 2019, turned 62 on Thursday.

"Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Amit Shah. His administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Shah's particularly noteworthy successes are in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering the government's dream of a society free from drugs.

"I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India resides in same country where Osama was found: India to UN
LIVE! India resides in same country where Osama was found: India to UN

Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra's protest photos removed from show
Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra's protest photos removed from show

Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had many of his photographs documenting recent Delhi protests removed from his solo exhibition "No Idea is Final" at Bikaner House. The management cited the "current...

'Murugan Was Told To Quit'
'Murugan Was Told To Quit'

'Murugan did not come back voluntarily. He was asked to leave. He had a lucky run as a minister.'

'Not a travel agent': Tharoor amid row over Rahul's foreign trip
'Not a travel agent': Tharoor amid row over Rahul's foreign trip

Rahul Gandhi's trip abroad occurred amid protests in New Delhi concerning CEC Gyanesh Kumar and electoral rolls.

Marc Faber: 'India Is In A Bear Market'
Marc Faber: 'India Is In A Bear Market'

'The Indian market has struggled over the past two years.''It peaked in September 2024, and although it has moved up and down since then, investors have not really made money.'