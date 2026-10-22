PM Modi greets Amit Shah on his birthday

09:06

Pic: Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and said his administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective.



Shah, who has been the country's home minister since 2019, turned 62 on Thursday.



"Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Amit Shah. His administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective," PM Modi said in a post on X.



The prime minister said Shah's particularly noteworthy successes are in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering the government's dream of a society free from drugs.



"I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he said.