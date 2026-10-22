PM Modi extends support to bring peace to Ukraine

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at Hyderabad House for bilateral talks, in New Delhi on October 22, 2026. Image Credit: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

On his three-day visit to India, Polish the prime minister of Poland held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his media statement following the talks, Modi said several decisions were taken to expand the strategic partnership between India and Poland and that both sides are determined to ramp up the overall engagement.



PM Modi extended his support to Ukraine saying India will continue to support every meaningful effort to bring peace to Ukraine and West Asia,



Modi also invited companies from Poland to engage in co-development and co-production with India in strategic sectors of defence, space, and nuclear energy.



The prime minister said the growing bilateral economic strength has created new opportunities for the India-Poland partnership, adding New Delhi's free trade agreement with the European Union will further solidify the economic engagement between the two countries.



"Be it Ukraine or West Asia, India will continue to support every meaningful effort towards peace," he added.



-- REDIFF NEWS