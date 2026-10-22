Palash Sen Takes On Salman Khan

14:29

Image: Salman Khan, Photo Courtesy, @beingsalmankhan/Instagram

Singer Palash Sen has spoken out against Salman Khan's statement that there is a PR campaign against Bigg Boss 20.



Speaking on Screen magazine's podcast, Palash said, 'He is a part of that (group) which started it. Let us not forget that. You got to understand: Problem never starts from bottom but problem starts from the top.'



When the reporter pointed out that Salman said that people are getting paid to troll others and that it has become a business, he clarified, 'I am not pointing out a finger at anyone in particular.



'If you live by the sword, you are going to get killed by the sword. So I am telling you everybody in the film industry who has maintained a position for many years obviously has played with a public relation (PR) guy. We all know it.'

