Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye, Indonesia sign defence pact

14:17

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Secretary of Turkish Defence Industries Haluk Gorgun, Qatar's Deputy PM & Defence Minister Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Indonesia's Deputy Defense Minister Yusuf Jauhari in Doha.Turkish Defence Ministry/Handout/Reuters

A multilateral agreement to promote defence cooperation in production and capabilities was signed in Qatar by Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye, Indonesia on October 21.





Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif signed the pact for his country. In a posted on X he said that Pakistan placed great importance on strengthening defence cooperation with trusted partners, reported Reuters.





He further stated that Pakistan looked forward to strengthening self-reliance, industrial collaboration, joint production and technology transfer while drawing on the complementary strengths of their respective defence industries, in accordance with relevant international and domestic laws and regulations, as reported by Reuters.





Turkiye and Qatar also made similar statements.





Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are part of the Makkah pact under which an attack on one country is seen as an attack on all three.





-- REDIFF NEWS