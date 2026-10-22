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Owaisi seeks immediate evacuation of 4,000 Indian Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi

Thu, 22 October 2026
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16:27
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AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged the Centre to intervene and facilitate the return of around 4,000 Indian Umrah pilgrims allegedly stranded in Medina, Jeddah and Mecca for the past two to three weeks, citing severe hardship and a lack of assistance from their travel agents.

Owaisi called on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to immediately grant permission to IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India to operate larger aircraft to Jeddah to bring back the stranded pilgrims.

He said the pilgrims had travelled through these three airlines and were facing difficulties after being left to fend for themselves by their travel agents.

"For the past two to three weeks, approximately 4,000 Indian Umrah pilgrims have been stranded in Medina, Jeddah, and Mecca. They are facing great hardship. Their travel agents have left them to fend for themselves. All 4,000 of these pilgrims travelled via IndiGo Airlines, Akasa Air, and Air India. Currently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India is not granting permission for these three airlines--IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India--to fly to Jeddah. We demand that the DGCA immediately grant permission to these airlines to deploy larger aircraft, such as the A321, to bring back these 4,000 Indian pilgrims who are in a dire situation, having been completely abandoned by the travel agents who took them there," Owaisi said.

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