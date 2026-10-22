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Netanyahu invites Modi to light torch on Israel's I-Day

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he spoke with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and invited him to light a torch alongside brave Indian pilot Smit Machchhar on Israel's Independence Day.

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister also said that PM Modi appreciated the "strong, long-standing ties" between the two countries.

"I spoke with my friend, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and invited him to light a torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel's Independence Day," said Netanyahu, who is in the midst of a close race for re-election.

"Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that, on the ground and in the air, India and Israel are fighting together against terrorism," he wrote in both Hindi and Hebrew.

Modi travelled to Israel in February on his second visit to the country in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to Tel Aviv in July 2017.

Earlier this month, Israeli President Isaac Herzog invited Indian pilot Machchhar, who fought off an attack from his co-pilot inside the cockpit of a Tel Aviv-bound flight, to Israel to honour him with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.

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