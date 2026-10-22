NDEX, FINNDEX equity indices launched by NCDEX

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Image Credit: ncdex.com

Formerly known as National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, NCDEX on October 22, Thursday, launched two rule-based equity indices, NDEX and FINNDEX



This marked its entry into the equity and equity derivatives markets.



NCDEX issued a statement, informing that the indices use a multi-factor approach to stock selection and weighting, combining free-float market capitalisation (30 per cent), average daily traded value (30 per cent), beta (20 per cent) and volatility (20 per cent).



These indices, owned by NCDEX Ltd, will be calculated and maintained by NSE Indices Ltd. They will be reviewed and rebalanced twice a year, in March and September.



NDEX comprises 20 large, liquid Indian equities selected from the top 60 NSE-listed companies, while FINNDEX tracks 15 financial-sector stocks, excluding insurance companies, selected from the top 40 eligible companies.



Their base month is January 2010, with a base value of 10,000. Index values will be disseminated in real time during market hours.



-- REDIFF NEWS