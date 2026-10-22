Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NDEX, FINNDEX equity indices launched by NCDEX

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
17:12
Image Credit: ncdex.com
Image Credit: ncdex.com
Formerly known as National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange, NCDEX on October 22, Thursday, launched two rule-based equity indices, NDEX and FINNDEX

This marked its entry into the equity and equity derivatives markets.

NCDEX issued a statement, informing that the indices use a multi-factor approach to stock selection and weighting, combining free-float market capitalisation (30 per cent), average daily traded value (30 per cent), beta (20 per cent) and volatility (20 per cent).

These indices, owned by NCDEX Ltd, will be calculated and maintained by NSE Indices Ltd. They will be reviewed and rebalanced twice a year, in March and September.

NDEX comprises 20 large, liquid Indian equities selected from the top 60 NSE-listed companies, while FINNDEX tracks 15 financial-sector stocks, excluding insurance companies, selected from the top 40 eligible companies.

Their base month is January 2010, with a base value of 10,000. Index values will be disseminated in real time during market hours.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! GST reforms to be rolled out in phases from Nov 1
LIVE! GST reforms to be rolled out in phases from Nov 1

Samson's blazing fifty powers India to highest run chase in T20Is
Samson's blazing fifty powers India to highest run chase in T20Is

Sanju Samson continued his superb form with the bat, smashing a blistering 67 off 33 balls to power India to their highest chase in T20 cricket, overcoming a mid-innings stumble for a four-wicket win in the series-opener against New...

Tiger Shroff firing: 4 held for arms supply sent to cop custody
Tiger Shroff firing: 4 held for arms supply sent to cop custody

Four individuals, including two women, have been remanded to police custody until October 26 in connection with the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car. The accused, arrested in Delhi, are alleged to have supplied weapons to the...

Heavy rains lash TN; homes flooded, paddy crop damaged
Heavy rains lash TN; homes flooded, paddy crop damaged

Tamil Nadu is experiencing widespread heavy rainfall due to the active northeast monsoon, leading to flooding in several districts, school holidays, and significant increases in reservoir water levels. The IMD predicts continued moderate...

Row over Rs 500-cr audio; Jarange alleges plot to crush stir
Row over Rs 500-cr audio; Jarange alleges plot to crush stir

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has alleged a conspiracy to silence him, demanding a probe into a viral audio clip that claims Rs 500 crore was paid to him via Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. Ruling Shiv Sena leaders have...