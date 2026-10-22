Mumbai's AQI remained in 'good' or 'satisfactory' so far in 2026: BMC

21:12

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Amid concerns over worsening air quality in Mumbai, the civic body on Thursday said the city has recorded a total of 231 days of either "good" or "satisfactory" level air quality index (AQI) so far in 2026 as compared with 222 days in entire 2025.



Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Additional Commissioner Avinash Dhakne said in a press conference here that air quality is categorised as "good" and "satisfactory" when the average AQI remains below 100.



According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) categories are defined as 0-50 (good) and 51-100 (satisfactory).



Dhakne said the state-appointed high-powered committee has also directed that the AQI be maintained below 100.



"This year, good and satisfactory air quality days have increased by a few days," he said, adding that Mumbai's air quality starts deteriorating after the monsoon, while the city experiences its best air quality during the rainy season.



Highlighting that several factors, including marine pollution, affect Mumbai's air quality, the official said the city recorded good or satisfactory air quality on 222 days in 2025 and 231 days so far this year. They are hopeful that the number will exceed 235 by the end of the year, he added.



Dhakne also claimed that Mumbai's AQI crossed 200 only once in 2025.