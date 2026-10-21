Mumbai police notices to 24 X accounts over Bhatia documentary

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Entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia/Courtesy X (formerly Twitter)/File image

The Mumbai police have issued legal notices to at least 24 'X' (formerly Twitter) account holders for sharing a documentary made by tech entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia.



The notices were issued on October 18, days after the documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani sparked off a controversy.



The notice did not mention any person or even explicitly refer to the documentary, but stated that the West Region Cyber Police Station had received a formal complaint alleging that multiple X handles had published highly objectionable content targeting a prominent business conglomerate.



The links mentioned in the notice directed to Bhatia's X account.



The content allegedly had false, misleading, and disparaging statements and allegations against the company, which were circulated without any factual or lawful basis, causing continuous harm to its reputation, goodwill and public image, the notice said.



The publication of such content violated platform guidelines and constituted offenses punishable under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it said.