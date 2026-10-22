MP tops country in drug destruction; 2.74 lakh kg narcotics destroyed in two years

22:06

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Madhya Pradesh ranked first in the country in drug destruction, with 2,74,405 kilograms of narcotic substances destroyed in two years, an official said on Thursday.



The state government will also form anti-drug committees in higher educational institutions with more than 500 students, he said.



The anti-drug committees will include teachers, parents, students, representatives of the Higher Education and Social Justice departments, and police personnel. The local police station's beat in-charge will serve as the nodal officer for each committee, the official informed.



Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal gave the direction while chairing the fifth state-level Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting at Mantralaya here.



Barnwal directed government and private educational institutions to conduct drug-free school campaigns. He also called for a mechanism to keep the identities of students, teachers and others providing information confidential.



He called for a coordinated three-year campaign to dismantle the entire illegal drug network in MP, drawing a parallel with the state's efforts to eliminate Naxalism.