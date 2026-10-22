Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

MP tops country in drug destruction; 2.74 lakh kg narcotics destroyed in two years

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
22:06
File image
File image
Madhya Pradesh ranked first in the country in drug destruction, with 2,74,405 kilograms of narcotic substances destroyed in two years, an official said on Thursday.

The state government will also form anti-drug committees in higher educational institutions with more than 500 students, he said.

The anti-drug committees will include teachers, parents, students, representatives of the Higher Education and Social Justice departments, and police personnel. The local police station's beat in-charge will serve as the nodal officer for each committee, the official informed.

Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal gave the direction while chairing the fifth state-level Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting at Mantralaya here.

Barnwal directed government and private educational institutions to conduct drug-free school campaigns. He also called for a mechanism to keep the identities of students, teachers and others providing information confidential.

He called for a coordinated three-year campaign to dismantle the entire illegal drug network in MP, drawing a parallel with the state's efforts to eliminate Naxalism.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, no reports of casualties
LIVE! 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, no reports of casualties

No permission needed to hoist tricolour, Neha tells HC
No permission needed to hoist tricolour, Neha tells HC

The Delhi High Court is set to deliver its order on October 23 regarding a plea filed by AISA president Neha Bora. Bora is challenging a police notice that requires her to execute a "peace" bond before a special executive magistrate,...

'He won't step out of house if...': BJP MLC slams MNS chief
'He won't step out of house if...': BJP MLC slams MNS chief

Maharashtra BJP MLC Parinay Fuke has criticised MNS chief Raj Thackeray, alleging that Thackeray's public statements and influence are solely due to the police security provided by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fuke claimed Thackeray...

Tiger Shroff firing: 4 held for arms supply sent to cop custody
Tiger Shroff firing: 4 held for arms supply sent to cop custody

Four individuals, including two women, have been remanded to police custody until October 26 in connection with the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car. The accused, arrested in Delhi, are alleged to have supplied weapons to the...

Pak, EU unite against terrorism; flag Afghan security risks
Pak, EU unite against terrorism; flag Afghan security risks

Pakistan and the European Union have agreed to enhance their cooperation in combating terrorism across all forms. This commitment was solidified during the 10th Pakistan-EU Bilateral Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad, where both...