MP: Electrocution kills 2 during Durga idol immersion





Locals, who claimed to have informed the police about the low-hanging wires, protested and blocked roads in Majhauli after the incident.



The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway into the incident.



-- REDIFF NEWS

After coming in contact with a high-tension line, the wire got energised, snapped and fell on the tractor-trolley.The sub sivisional officer of police Mohanti Maravi said that the two victims sitting on the tractor died on the spot. 6 others were injured to nearby hospitals with one being in a critical condition.