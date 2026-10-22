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MP: Electrocution kills 2 during Durga idol immersion

Thu, 22 October 2026
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12:12
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
A Durga idol immersion in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh turned fatal after live wire fell on their tractor-trolley that carried the idol. Two men, Vikas Rajput (22) and Prince Chauhan (23), died in the incident that occurred at 12.04 am.

The police informed that more than 50 people were taking the idol in a procession from Civil Line Path for immersion in Narili pond, some raising a hanging high-voltage wire overhead with a stick for the tractor carrying the idol to pass. 

After coming in contact with a high-tension line, the wire got energised, snapped and fell on the tractor-trolley.

The sub sivisional officer of police Mohanti Maravi said that the two victims sitting on the tractor died on the spot. 6 others were injured to nearby hospitals with one being in a critical condition. 

Locals, who claimed to have informed the police about the low-hanging wires, protested and blocked roads in Majhauli after the incident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway into the incident.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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