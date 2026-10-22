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Ministers denied entry into Mysuru Dussehra puja, probe ordered

Thu, 22 October 2026
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16:12
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Karnataka ministers Balakrishna, Narendraswamy and Basavanthappa were allegedly denied entry to the puja venue during the ritual held at the beginning of the Mysuru Dussehra procession on October 21, Wednesday.

An official statement by CMO on Thursday, stated that Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar has directed chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh to conduct an inquiry into the incident in which ministers were allegedly prevented by police officers from entering the Nandi Dhwaja (Nandi Flag) puja venue at the Mysuru Palace premises.

Shivakumar stated that he intervened personally to facilitate the ministers' entry, but expressed displeasure over the conduct of the officials present at the venue and action will be taken against the officials found guilty after the report is received. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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