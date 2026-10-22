Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mika and Daler Mehndi good friends of mine: CM Dhami

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
16:16
image
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday sought to defuse the controversy over state minister Subodh Uniyal's public reprimand of singer Daler Mehndi during a performance, saying the state respects all artistes and that he would speak to the singer and his brother Mika Singh, whom he described as good friends.

Mika Singh had earlier demanded an apology from Uniyal and appealed to Dhami to intervene.

Speaking at a press conference, Dhami said the minister might have been under pressure from the audience and was unaware that Mehndi was unwell at the time.

"I believe the minister must have been under pressure from the public at that time. The minister himself has stated that he was unaware that Daler Mehndi was unwell," he said.

"Uttarakhand is a land of artists, where everyone is treated with respect. I feel this matter should be put to rest here. I will speak with Mika and Daler Mehndi; both are good friends of mine," the chief minister added.

The controversy erupted on Sunday night during the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, a cultural event organised by the Uttarakhand government at Narendra Nagar in the New Tehri area.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed Uniyal walking onto the stage and questioning Mehndi about his condition. The minister was heard asking the singer if he was drunk because he appeared unable to speak properly. The 59-year-old singer, known for hits such as "Tunak Tunak Tun", "Bolo Ta Ra" and "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle", was heard apologising.

Several artistes from the film industry subsequently came out in support of Mehndi.

Mika Singh reiterated on Thursday that Uniyal should apologise to his brother, saying artistes deserved dignity and respect. In a fresh social media post, he said the minister should be grateful to Mehndi for agreeing to perform after another singer, Sunanda Sharma, fell ill.

Mika said it was painful to see his brother being accused of being drunk while performing on stage.

"If there has been any mistake on your part, you should acknowledge your mistake and apologise to Daler Mehndi ji. Minister ji, there are many important tasks to serve the public," he said.

Appealing to Dhami to intervene, Mika added, "Hon'ble @pushkardhami CM of Uttarakhand, please look into this matter. We love Uttarakhand and its people, but artists deserve dignity and respect."

Uniyal, responding to the criticism on Wednesday, said Mehndi should have informed the organisers in advance if he was unwell and should not have come to perform.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

1st T20I NZ vs Ind Updates: India pull off thrilling chase
1st T20I NZ vs Ind Updates: India pull off thrilling chase

LIVE! Tiger Shroff shares video of his injured arm
LIVE! Tiger Shroff shares video of his injured arm

'Certain photos...': Bikaner House on Raihan Vadra's exhibit
'Certain photos...': Bikaner House on Raihan Vadra's exhibit

The Bikaner House Society requested the removal of certain photographs from Raihan Vadra's 'No Idea Is Final' exhibition, citing inconsistency with its policy. This move sparked controversy, with artist Raihan Vadra claiming an ultimatum...

Indian killed, 2 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi oilfield
Indian killed, 2 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi oilfield

An Indian national was killed and two others were injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. This incident follows another attack on the Shaybah oilfield where an Indian was also injured, amidst...

'Protests achieve nothing': Shah slams Oppn
'Protests achieve nothing': Shah slams Oppn

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Opposition parties, including Congress and AAP, stating that protests are futile and asserting that the NDA will form the next government in Punjab. He also spoke about Yamuna cleaning projects...