Mika and Daler Mehndi good friends of mine: CM Dhami

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday sought to defuse the controversy over state minister Subodh Uniyal's public reprimand of singer Daler Mehndi during a performance, saying the state respects all artistes and that he would speak to the singer and his brother Mika Singh, whom he described as good friends.Mika Singh had earlier demanded an apology from Uniyal and appealed to Dhami to intervene.Speaking at a press conference, Dhami said the minister might have been under pressure from the audience and was unaware that Mehndi was unwell at the time."I believe the minister must have been under pressure from the public at that time. The minister himself has stated that he was unaware that Daler Mehndi was unwell," he said."Uttarakhand is a land of artists, where everyone is treated with respect. I feel this matter should be put to rest here. I will speak with Mika and Daler Mehndi; both are good friends of mine," the chief minister added.The controversy erupted on Sunday night during the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair, a cultural event organised by the Uttarakhand government at Narendra Nagar in the New Tehri area.A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed Uniyal walking onto the stage and questioning Mehndi about his condition. The minister was heard asking the singer if he was drunk because he appeared unable to speak properly. The 59-year-old singer, known for hits such as "Tunak Tunak Tun", "Bolo Ta Ra" and "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle", was heard apologising.Several artistes from the film industry subsequently came out in support of Mehndi.Mika Singh reiterated on Thursday that Uniyal should apologise to his brother, saying artistes deserved dignity and respect. In a fresh social media post, he said the minister should be grateful to Mehndi for agreeing to perform after another singer, Sunanda Sharma, fell ill.Mika said it was painful to see his brother being accused of being drunk while performing on stage."If there has been any mistake on your part, you should acknowledge your mistake and apologise to Daler Mehndi ji. Minister ji, there are many important tasks to serve the public," he said.Appealing to Dhami to intervene, Mika added, "Hon'ble @pushkardhami CM of Uttarakhand, please look into this matter. We love Uttarakhand and its people, but artists deserve dignity and respect."Uniyal, responding to the criticism on Wednesday, said Mehndi should have informed the organisers in advance if he was unwell and should not have come to perform.