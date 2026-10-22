Mehbooba slams Centre over eviction notice to mosque near PM's residence

15:38

Image: ANI Photo



The notice, which identified the land as belonging to the Land and Development Office (LDO) under the Union government, warned against unauthorised occupation and construction.



The LDO maintains that the structure stands on government land and considers it an encroachment.



-- REDIFF NEWS

After an eviction notice to the Race Course Mosque by the authorities, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday criticised the Centre over an eviction notice to the century-old mosque near the prime minister's residence.Mehbooba has accused the government of having a "blatant disregard" for the religious sentiments of the country's Muslim community.The mosque was given six days to vacate the premises and it's water and electricity supply have also been disconnected after an eviction notice on October 19.Mehbooba took to her social media handle on the platform X, saying that a 120 year old heritage mosque near the Prime Minister's residence faces an eviction notice threatening its very existence. This glaring contradiction between admiration for mosques abroad and blatant disregard for the religious sentiments of India's own Muslim community is 'mind boggling'.