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Mamdani celebrates Navratri with Indian diaspora, urges to 'stand against hate'

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Image Credit: @NYCMayor/ Instagram
Image Credit: @NYCMayor/ Instagram
Mamdani promotes unity during Navratri after foiled temple attack

After authorities foiled a plot to carry out a mass shooting at a temple in Illinois, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani urged communities to stand against hate and care for one another during Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations with the Hindu diaspora.



"This week, I was blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers in Queens celebrating Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami," Mamdani said in a social media post on Wednesday. Mamdani participated in garba with members of the Indian diaspora community and joining prayers and rituals at temples.

He made this remark days after the arrest of a 19-year-old youth accused of planning an attack on a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area of Illinois, addressing concerns rising anti-Hindu hate in the US.

Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine was arrested after an alleged attempt to carry out an attack at the temple on October 11. He has been charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.

The incident has drawn condemnation from US lawmakers and political leaders, as well as civil society organisations, with calls to address rising anti-Hindu and anti-Indian hate in the country.


-- REDIFF NEWS

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