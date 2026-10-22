'Maintain sanctity of pilgrimage' Gujarat govt supports non-veg ban

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat government has told the high court while defended the ban on non-vegetarian food around the famous Somnath Temple. It said that the right to business cannot override the religious, historical and cultural character of a pilgrimage site.



The HC heard plea challenging a state notification banning sale and storage of non-vegetarian food within a 500-metre radius of the Somnath Temple on October 21, Wednesday.



No one can claim an absolute fundamental right to sell non-vegetarian food at the temple doorstep or along the sacred routes, said government pleader GH Virk.



The government informed a bench of Justice Nisha M Thakor that Somnath cannot be viewed merely as a commercial town, but a site that has spiritual significance to all Hindus.



The blanket ban imposed by the Gujarat government two months ago on non-veg sale within 500-metres of the temple across several routes leading to the temple has been challenged by six restaurant owners. As per the government, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Amritsar and Mathura-Vrindavan, among other pilgrimage towns, have similar restrictions on the sale of non-vegetarian food items.



However, vegetarian food at their existing premises was free to be served.



The ban has been challenged by the restaurants arguing that they lawfully operating for several decades, holding valid licences, and their food establishments are located well beyond the Somnath Temple periphery. They insisted that the district magistrate had exceeded the powers by imposing a permanent prohibition.



They have challenged the notification, claiming that it violates their rights enshrined in Article 19(1)g of the Constitution and that the authorities cannot restrain a person from conducting any trade or livelihood without assigning a reason.



Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution grants all citizens the fundamental right to practice any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade, or business.



-- REDIFF NEWS