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Maha man caught in Bihar 28 years after murdering relative

Thu, 22 October 2026
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14:24
IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
55-year-old Sandeep Krishnan was apprehended in Bihar on October 18 by a special GRP team after being on the run for 28 years for murdering his brother-in-law. After being tracked through modern technical surveillance and data analysis, the police caught Krishnan for murder over a divorce dispute and staging the crime scene to look like a train accident.

The police officials informed that when a body, later identified as 22-year-old Shailesh More, lying on the tracks between Dombivli and Kopar stations was found on January 14, 1998, investigators grew suspicious as the nature of the injuries and the positioning of the body indicated a deliberate murder rather than a railway accident.

The police revealed that More and the accused had consumed alcohol together before a dispute broke out over past grievances. Resentment grew over the fact that the victim had divorced the sister of one of the accused.

More was strangled to death, with his body later placed on the railway tracks to destroy evidence. Three of the co-accused went into hiding and were untraceable for three decades despite the police filing a chargesheet against the absconding suspects.

Using Call Detail Records (CDR) and mobile tower location data, investigators successfully traced Krishnan to Bihar. special police team arrested the fugitive, later presenting him before a local court in Bihar, which granted a transit warrant. He was brought back to Dombivli, and was produced in a court, which sent him to two days of police custody. 

Efforts are still underway to track down the remaining accused involved in the case, the official added.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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