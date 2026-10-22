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K'taka CM asks Centre to defer Western Ghats ESA draft

Thu, 22 October 2026
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21:36
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar/File image
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar/File image
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday urged the Centre not to finalise the July 27 draft notification declaring parts of the Western Ghats as an Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA), based on the Kasturirangan report, until a state-constituted committee submits its findings in a year.

Shivakumar met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and discussed the issue along with other pending state proposals.

Speaking to reporters later, he said the Union government had responded positively to the state's requests and that he would submit the necessary documents within the next 15 days.

"They have responded positively to all my requests," he said, adding that he had already provided all the reports sought by the Centre and that instructions had been issued to certain officials.

The draft is the Union Environment Ministry's seventh attempt to notify ESA status for parts of the Western Ghats. It seeks to protect 56,825.7 sq km across six states, including 20,668 sq km in Karnataka.

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