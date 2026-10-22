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Keralam LoP Vijayan not to appear before ED on Oct 23 in CMRL case

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Leader of Opposition in the Keralam assembly Pinarayi Vijayan will not appear before the ED for questioning in connection with its probe into alleged payments from CMRL, sources said on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons last week, asking Vijayan to appear at its Kochi office on October 23.

According to sources, Vijayan has informed the agency that he will not appear following the Supreme Court's interim order staying the investigation against him, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas.

He has also cited the Keralam Assembly session, which is scheduled to resume on October 26 after a week's recess, sources said.

Last month, the ED wrote to the state police seeking registration of an FIR against Vijayan and his family, based on evidence gathered during its investigation into alleged payments by the Cochin Mineral and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Instead of registering a case, the state police decided to conduct a preliminary inquiry based on the ED's report.

On October 9, the Kerala high court directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register a case based on the ED report submitted to the state police.

Two FIRs were subsequently registered, following which the ED initiated separate investigations under the PMLA against Vijayan and his family.

On October 15, the high court rejected applications by Vijayan, his daughter Veena and her husband Riyas seeking permission to appeal against the single judge's order.

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