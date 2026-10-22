Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kerala: Man hacks wife into pieces, kills mother-in-law

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
11:21
Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
In Kerala's Idukki, 40-year-old Prince was taken into police custody after allegedly hacking his wife and mother in law at their residence in  Glenmary Estate.

On October 22, Thursday, the police informed that the father-in-law was also injured in the incident. 

The deceased, Prince's wife Priyanka and her mother Nesamma succumbed to series injuries. Priyanka's father Isravel was admitted to a government hospital in neighbouring Kottayam district after he suffered serious injuries in the attack.

A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Procedures to formally record the arrest of the accused were under way. 

The accused attacked his wife and parents out to feelings of enmity, intending to kill them in front of their house. The couple had been having domestic disputes since Priyanka returned to Kerala from  the Gulf. After an argument with his wife, Prince attacked her mother. As Isravel intervened, he too suffered serious injuries.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Retail portion of Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed
LIVE! Retail portion of Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed

1st T20I NZ vs Ind Updates: India opt to bowl first in Christchurch
1st T20I NZ vs Ind Updates: India opt to bowl first in Christchurch

Please remain...: India urges nationals in France amid unrest
Please remain...: India urges nationals in France amid unrest

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, urges Indian nationals to avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are occurring and to follow local authorities' instructions.

'Stupid comments': Macron slams Trump, Netanyahu
'Stupid comments': Macron slams Trump, Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron criticised unnamed foreign leaders, including Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, for making "stupid comments" and exploiting recent domestic unrest in France for their own political campaigns. Speaking...

Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra's protest photos removed from show
Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra's protest photos removed from show

Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had many of his photographs documenting recent Delhi protests removed from his solo exhibition "No Idea is Final" at Bikaner House. The management cited the "current...