Kerala: Man hacks wife into pieces, kills mother-in-law

11:21

Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff

In Kerala's Idukki, 40-year-old Prince was taken into police custody after allegedly hacking his wife and mother in law at their residence in Glenmary Estate.



On October 22, Thursday, the police informed that the father-in-law was also injured in the incident.



The deceased, Prince's wife Priyanka and her mother Nesamma succumbed to series injuries. Priyanka's father Isravel was admitted to a government hospital in neighbouring Kottayam district after he suffered serious injuries in the attack.



A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Procedures to formally record the arrest of the accused were under way.



The accused attacked his wife and parents out to feelings of enmity, intending to kill them in front of their house. The couple had been having domestic disputes since Priyanka returned to Kerala from the Gulf. After an argument with his wife, Prince attacked her mother. As Isravel intervened, he too suffered serious injuries.



-- REDIFF NEWS