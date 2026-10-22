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JMM leader's bodyguard found dead in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Thu, 22 October 2026
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A police jawan deployed as the bodyguard of JMM Hazaribag district president Sanjeev Bedia was found dead in a room beside the leader's house in Jharkhand on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Mahto (39), a resident of Tamar in Ranchi district, he said.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Urimari police station.

The room was locked from inside, and police had to break the door to enter, officials said.

"Prima facie, it seems that the jawan died in an accidental firing. He was carrying an AK-47 rifle and was a jawan of the District Police Force. However, it is not yet clear whether he died by suicide or was killed in an accidental firing," Barkagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Anand told PTI.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Mahto's family members have arrived, and further investigation into the incident is underway, the officer added.

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