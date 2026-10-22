J-K: Properties of 3 terror case accused attached in Handwara

19:45

File image

Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached properties belonging to three people accused in a terror case registered three years ago in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, officials said on Thursday.



The case was registered at Handwara police station under sections 307, 302, 436, 120-B and 121-A of the RPC, Sections 2/3 of the EIMCO Act, and Sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 3/4 of the Explosive Substances Act, officials said.



The properties belonging to Ghulam Rasool Bhat, Abdul Samad Mir and Shair Ali Khatana were attached during proceedings conducted in the presence of Revenue Department officials.