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Is Corporate India's Exuberance Merited? Asks FT

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and wife Nyna Mittal at Wimbledon, 2024
Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and wife Nyna Mittal at Wimbledon, 2024


'Telecoms tycoon Sunil Mittal argued at the Bloomberg forum that India's scale, consumer market and economic growth made it a "natural choice" for investors. N Chandrasekaran, chair of Tata Sons, told the audience the country was in "a beautiful spot". '

'It would perhaps have been unwise, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attending, for them to suggest otherwise, particularly in a political environment where questioning his government and India's growth trajectory can earn economists sharp rebukes,' Chris Kay, the Mumbai bureau chief at the Financial Times, notes in a column in the newspaper this morning.

'The gap between corporate India's public optimism and household and investor anxiety has become increasingly apparent on the streets and in capital markets. India's dependence on imported crude has left it exposed to the Iran war and surging oil prices. Inflation is approaching the 6 per cent upper tolerance threshold of the Reserve Bank of India, which has been spending tens of billions of dollars to defend the rupee, one of Asia's worst-performing currencies. The benchmark Nifty 50 equity index is down 13 per cent this year,' observes Kay.

An interesting perspective of the dichotomy between what corporate czars declaim in public and what hundreds of millions of common Indian folk experience each day during their arduous struggle for survival.

-- REDIFF MONEY

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