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IRGC says 4 ships hit, set ablaze in Gulf

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has claimed that it struck four oil-carrying ships in the northern Persian Gulf, setting them on fire, while three other vessels hit mines in the western Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.

In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC Navy said the four ships had taken an "illegal route" despite earlier warnings issued to the maritime companies operating them.

According to IRIB, the force said it had tracked the vessels while they were transferring oil cargo in the northern Persian Gulf before striking them simultaneously.

The IRGC Navy also claimed that three other vessels struck mines in the western Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday night, bringing them to a halt.

The claims come amid heightened tensions over shipping through the strategically important waterway, a key route for global oil supplies.

Reasserting its control over the strait, the IRGC Navy said its personnel continued to oversee maritime traffic with the support of the Iranian public.

The force also blamed the United States for the incidents, alleging that Washington had encouraged ships to use a passage it described as "illegally mined". The claims could not be independently verified. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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