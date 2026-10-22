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Internet Shutdowns Dip But India Still Ranks 2nd Globally

Thu, 22 October 2026
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09:12
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

Recent protests over alleged electoral roll irregularities led to the authorities shutting down Internet access in parts of New Delhi. 
The blackout, said to be a security measure, once again turned the spotlight on India’s record in Internet shutdowns. 
India’s share of global Internet shutdowns rose from 37 per cent in 2016 to 63 per cent in 2020 during COVID-19, before declining to 41 per cent in 2022 and further to 21 per cent in 2025. 
Despite this decline, India still ranked second globally in 2025, behind Myanmar and ahead of Pakistan. 
 In recent years, protests have emerged as the leading trigger for shutdowns, accounting for 47 per cent of cases in 2025 — up from just 8 per cent in 2021.
--Jayant Pankaj, Business Standard

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