Indian injured in drone attack at Shaybah oilfield in Saudi

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-- REDIFF NEWS

An Indian national was injured in a drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oilfield on Wednesday, while two other foreign nationals were killed by falling shrapnel after air defences intercepted the drone, Saudi officials said.The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it was in touch with Saudi authorities to gather more information about the incident and would provide all necessary assistance to the injured Indian."The Embassy has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today," the mission said in a post on social media.According to the Saudi Ministry of Energy, air defences intercepted a drone attempting to strike a facility at the oilfield on Wednesday morning.The interception caused shrapnel to fall, killing two residents and injuring two others, the ministry said in a statement.The state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), quoting an official source at the ministry, reported that a vehicle belonging to a contractor working at the oilfield caught fire outside the facility's perimeter following the interception.The two people killed were Filipino and Nepali nationals, while the injured included Indian and Pakistani nationals, the ministry said. Authorities responded to the incident and took the necessary measures, it added.The ministry also said the incident had no impact on operations at the oilfield.Shaybah, operated by state-owned Saudi Aramco, is a major oilfield located in the Rub' al-Khali desert in southeastern Saudi Arabia, near the border with the United Arab Emirates. It forms an important part of the kingdom's oil production infrastructure.