INDIA bloc to fight for restoration of Jantar Mantar as protest site

12:32

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Thursday said the INDIA bloc would oppose the government's decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, arguing that people must have a space to voice dissent.

Raja said the matter was taken up at a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, where they agreed to oppose the move and fight for the restoration of the venue for public demonstrations.

“We discussed the issue in the INDIA bloc meeting, and we decided we should not allow the government to denotify Jantar Mantar; then what is the place for people to express their dissent, their opposition? So we'll have to fight for restoring Jantar Mantar for people's protest, people's actions. This is the India bloc's position. I do not know what CJP has given in writing or committed to. I do not know. We'll have to wait and see,” Raja told ANI.

Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations on October 12. The Delhi Police has identified three alternative locations for protests: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

The INDIA bloc has also announced a joint action plan to raise concerns over alleged electoral irregularities. The proposed campaign includes protests under the banner of “Save Democracy”, a march to the Election Commission headquarters and a rally in New Delhi on November 1.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo hit back at the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties over their allegations of electoral irregularities and plans to stage protests.

He accused the Congress of adopting double standards on election results and challenged its leaders to resign if they believed the BJP had won elections through “stolen votes”.

-- REDIFF NEWS