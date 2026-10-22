ICAI to announce CA Intermediate results today

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Kindly note image posted for representational purposes only. Photo: Kind courtesy Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels





-REDIFF GETAHEAD

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Intermediate September 2026 results today, October 22, 2026 .Candidates who appeared for the competitive exam can access their results on the official website caresults.icai.orgTo check the results, candidates will need to enter their registration number and roll number.The ICAI CA Intermediate examinations 2026 were held between September 1 and 12, 2026.The Group 1 paper exams took place on September 1, 3 and 6, while Group 2 were conducted on September 8, 10 and 12.