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Himachal's Una to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali with 'green firecrackers'

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Environmental protection has become more important than ever, with AQI in several cities across India increasing to dangerous levels. To make Diwali an eco-friendly celebration, Himachal's Una district administration has issued guidelines regarding sale, storage, and use of firecrackers.

Only 'green' firecrackers may be stored, sold, or used in the district during the festival, as per the district magistrate Jatin Lal. Sellers would have to adhere to prescribed safety standards and it would be mandatory to obtain a license from the concerned sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to set up a stall at a designated location.

The district magistrate has directed all SDMs to notify specific locations for sale of green firecrackers within respective jurisdictions. The SDMs must ensure ambient air quality standards are maintained within their areas.

The order states that storage or sale of green firecrackers cannot be done without obtaining a license from the relevant SDM. Applications for temporary licenses can be submitted via the 'Ease of Doing Business' services on the e-District portal.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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