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Haryana power department employees go on 3-day strike against private discom

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Around 40,000 electricity department employees on Thursday began a three-day strike against the entry of a private power distribution company in Gurugram and Nuh, leading to disrupted supplies in several residential and industrial areas due to unattended breakdown complaints.

The Haryana Bijli Karamchari and Engineers Joint Sangharsh Morcha called for a three-day strike after the state's power sector regulator, HERC, on October 19 granted a licence to a private company to supply electricity in Gurugram and Nuh districts along with the existing state-owned discoms.

Around 40,000 electricity department employees have joined the strike, which saw a widespread impact across the state, disrupting electricity supply, water services, industrial production and several essential activities, the forum of employees' union said in a statement.

The HERC, in an order dated October 19, granted a parallel electricity distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited for 25 years in both revenue districts under Section 14 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), a three-member statutory body, is responsible for regulation of the power sector in the state. The state government, on the recommendation of a selection committee, appoints the chairperson and members of the commission.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government will represent the employees' case before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) against HERC's decision.

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