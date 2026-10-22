Guess Who Auditioned To Play Laxman?

Addinath M Kothare
, who is playing Bharat in the hugely-awaited film, Ramayana
, had actually auditioned for the role of Laxman in the movie.
But the role went to Ravie Dubey
.
Speaking to Mid-Day
, Addinath said, 'Laxman was a benchmark character, most actors had tested for that part. (Through that role
) the makers wanted to see if you fit into the family and the world. So I tested for the role of Laxman.'
Six months later, the actor recalled that he received a call, stating that he was selected for the role of Bharat.
'At times, I wonder that if it wasn't for Bharat, it wouldn't have been the Ramayana
. Every character is so deeply rooted in our culture,' he adds.
-- REDIFF MOVIES