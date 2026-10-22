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Guess Who Auditioned To Play Laxman?

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Addinath M Kothare as Bharat in Ramayana
Addinath M Kothare as Bharat in Ramayana
Addinath M Kothare, who is playing Bharat in the hugely-awaited film, Ramayana, had actually auditioned for the role of Laxman in the movie. 

But the role went to Ravie Dubey

Speaking to Mid-Day, Addinath said, 'Laxman was a benchmark character, most actors had tested for that part. (Through that role) the makers wanted to see if you fit into the family and the world. So I tested for the role of Laxman.'

Six months later, the actor recalled that he received a call, stating that he was selected for the role of Bharat. 

'At times, I wonder that if it wasn't for Bharat, it wouldn't have been the Ramayana. Every character is so deeply rooted in our culture,' he adds.

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