France reports first Shamonda virus infection, patient dies

22:58





The virus is thought to spread between animals through the bites of midges, which are small fly-like insects.





However, further studies are needed to fully understand how the virus is transmitted.



"The French patient was in an area where the Shamonda virus was circulating in animals and where Culicoides midges were also present," the WHO Director-General said.



The WHO said it was in contact with French authorities to gather further information about the case and understand how the patient contracted the infection.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday (local time) reported the first documented case of human infection with the Shamonda virus in France, with the patient, who was immunocompromised, dying after the infection.WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared the information in a statement on X, expressing condolences to the patient's loved ones and noting that the virus had previously been detected only in animals."France has reported the first documented case of a human infection with Shamonda virus, a virus previously detected only in animals. The patient was immunocompromised, which made them more vulnerable to infection and severe disease, and unfortunately died. My heartfelt condolences to their loved ones. Shamonda virus primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses. The virus is thought to spread between animals by the bites of a midge, which is a small fly-like insect. Further studies are needed to fully understand transmission," Tedros said.He explained that the Shamonda virus primarily affects animals, including cattle, sheep, goats and horses.