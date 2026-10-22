Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

France reports first Shamonda virus infection, patient dies

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
22:58
image
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday (local time) reported the first documented case of human infection with the Shamonda virus in France, with the patient, who was immunocompromised, dying after the infection.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared the information in a statement on X, expressing condolences to the patient's loved ones and noting that the virus had previously been detected only in animals.

"France has reported the first documented case of a human infection with Shamonda virus, a virus previously detected only in animals. The patient was immunocompromised, which made them more vulnerable to infection and severe disease, and unfortunately died. My heartfelt condolences to their loved ones. Shamonda virus primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses. The virus is thought to spread between animals by the bites of a midge, which is a small fly-like insect. Further studies are needed to fully understand transmission," Tedros said.

He explained that the Shamonda virus primarily affects animals, including cattle, sheep, goats and horses. 

The virus is thought to spread between animals through the bites of midges, which are small fly-like insects. 

However, further studies are needed to fully understand how the virus is transmitted.

"The French patient was in an area where the Shamonda virus was circulating in animals and where Culicoides midges were also present," the WHO Director-General said.

The WHO said it was in contact with French authorities to gather further information about the case and understand how the patient contracted the infection.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, no reports of casualties
LIVE! 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, no reports of casualties

No permission needed to hoist tricolour, Neha tells HC
No permission needed to hoist tricolour, Neha tells HC

The Delhi High Court is set to deliver its order on October 23 regarding a plea filed by AISA president Neha Bora. Bora is challenging a police notice that requires her to execute a "peace" bond before a special executive magistrate,...

'He won't step out of house if...': BJP MLC slams MNS chief
'He won't step out of house if...': BJP MLC slams MNS chief

Maharashtra BJP MLC Parinay Fuke has criticised MNS chief Raj Thackeray, alleging that Thackeray's public statements and influence are solely due to the police security provided by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fuke claimed Thackeray...

Tiger Shroff firing: 4 held for arms supply sent to cop custody
Tiger Shroff firing: 4 held for arms supply sent to cop custody

Four individuals, including two women, have been remanded to police custody until October 26 in connection with the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car. The accused, arrested in Delhi, are alleged to have supplied weapons to the...

Pak, EU unite against terrorism; flag Afghan security risks
Pak, EU unite against terrorism; flag Afghan security risks

Pakistan and the European Union have agreed to enhance their cooperation in combating terrorism across all forms. This commitment was solidified during the 10th Pakistan-EU Bilateral Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad, where both...