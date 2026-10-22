Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

FIR against UP man for offensive comments on Durga immersion

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
12:43
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Omkar Kushwaha, a member of the Adarsh Durga Puja Committee in Uttar Pradesh's Balia has registered against Diyal Ahmad for passing objectionable remarks about the immersion procession and assaulting him.

Kushwaha alleged that while going for Durga idol immersion, Kushwaha tried to pass through a narrow lane by crossing a platform outside Ahmad's house due to heavy traffic jam. 

Ahmad allegedly pushed Kushwaha to the ground, assaulted him, made objectionable remarks about the immersion procession with the alleged intention of inciting religious tensions, and threatened to kill him, the complaint stated.

Nagra SHO Sanjay Mishra said police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and were investigating the matter.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why is Modi meeting Polish PM in Delhi?
LIVE! Why is Modi meeting Polish PM in Delhi?

1st T20I NZ vs Ind Updates: India opt to bowl first in Christchurch
1st T20I NZ vs Ind Updates: India opt to bowl first in Christchurch

Sonia Gandhi makes Insta debut, shares 1st look of memoir
Sonia Gandhi makes Insta debut, shares 1st look of memoir

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has made her Instagram debut to announce her upcoming memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. The book, set to be published by HarperCollins India on November 10, details her life...

Please remain...: India urges nationals in France amid unrest
Please remain...: India urges nationals in France amid unrest

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, urges Indian nationals to avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are occurring and to follow local authorities' instructions.

'Stupid comments': Macron slams Trump, Netanyahu
'Stupid comments': Macron slams Trump, Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron criticised unnamed foreign leaders, including Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, for making "stupid comments" and exploiting recent domestic unrest in France for their own political campaigns. Speaking...