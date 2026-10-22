FIR against UP man for offensive comments on Durga immersion

12:43

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI

Omkar Kushwaha, a member of the Adarsh Durga Puja Committee in Uttar Pradesh's Balia has registered against Diyal Ahmad for passing objectionable remarks about the immersion procession and assaulting him.





Kushwaha alleged that while going for Durga idol immersion, Kushwaha tried to pass through a narrow lane by crossing a platform outside Ahmad's house due to heavy traffic jam.





Ahmad allegedly pushed Kushwaha to the ground, assaulted him, made objectionable remarks about the immersion procession with the alleged intention of inciting religious tensions, and threatened to kill him, the complaint stated.





Nagra SHO Sanjay Mishra said police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and were investigating the matter.





-- REDIFF NEWS