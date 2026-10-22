Film industry always a soft target: Manoj Bajpayee on Tiger Shroff firing

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday described the recent threats against Bollywood personalities as "unfortunate" and said he was relieved that Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt in a shooting incident in Mumbai."It is unfortunate, and it is a relief that Tiger is safe, and he is well, his driver is recovering. At this point, we have nothing more to add, as the investigation is going on. Let's see how it all unfolds," Bajpayee told PTI.Shroff escaped unhurt on Sunday when gunmen opened fire in Mumbai's Juhu area. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident.Asked about the security threats targeting filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Salman Khan, Bajpayee said the police were taking the necessary steps to deal with the situation."The industry has always been a soft target. But all I would say is that we are not experts on law and the (police) department is taking strict measures and we don't have any doubts about it," he said.Bajpayee was responding to a question on whether the recent incidents signalled a return to the late 1990s and early 2000s, when threats against film personalities were a major concern.The National Award-winning actor also acknowledged the psychological toll such threats can take on people in the film industry."It definitely affects each and every one, as you are helpless," he said.Bajpayee is currently promoting his upcoming film Gajab Raat.