Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

eMudhra to exit website security certification biz, shares tank

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
21:16
File image
File image
Digital authentication services company eMudhra has decided to exit from the SSL and TSL certification business after a vulnerability was discovered in the security keys issued by certification authorities under it, the company said on Thursday.

The company's shares tanked 20 percent to hit the lower circuit at Rs 345.25 on BSE on Thursday.

SSL and TLS certificates are global security standards that indicate websites using them are safe to browse. Such websites display web addresses starting with "https".

"eMudhra Limited, a global digital trust company, today announced that its Board has decided to voluntarily withdraw from the global SSL/TLS certificate business," the company said in a statement.

eMudhra issues digital signature and website security certificates that enable secure connections to browsers for public access.

Eight of eMudhra's issuing CAs were created with weaker keys than they should have been.

Cybercriminals could have used the compromised keys to build a fraudulent online platform impersonating a legitimate payment entity and lure people into making payments or exposing their personal information.

A cyber security researcher had reported about the vulnerability to Apple, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla that certain weak keys issued by eMudhra's certification authorities could be reverse-engineered possibly with AI-assisted techniques.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has constituted a special team to investigate a security incident at eMudhra.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, no reports of casualties
LIVE! 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, no reports of casualties

Samson's blazing fifty powers India to highest run chase in T20Is
Samson's blazing fifty powers India to highest run chase in T20Is

Sanju Samson continued his superb form with the bat, smashing a blistering 67 off 33 balls to power India to their highest chase in T20 cricket, overcoming a mid-innings stumble for a four-wicket win in the series-opener against New...

BrahMos-NG takes shape, prototype expected by 2027-28
BrahMos-NG takes shape, prototype expected by 2027-28

BrahMos Aerospace expects to develop the first prototype of its next-generation BrahMos-NG missile by 2027 or 2028, while a missile with a range of 1,500 km remains part of its future roadmap and is currently at the conceptual stage, the...

Tiger Shroff case: Arrested women transported firearms to Mumbai
Tiger Shroff case: Arrested women transported firearms to Mumbai

Delhi Police have arrested two women from Uttar Pradesh, Radha and Babita, suspected of transporting firearms used in the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai. The arrests, made at New Delhi Railway Station, are part of...

Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra's protest photos removed from show
Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra's protest photos removed from show

Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had many of his photographs documenting recent Delhi protests removed from his solo exhibition "No Idea is Final" at Bikaner House. The management cited the "current...