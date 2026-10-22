eMudhra to exit website security certification biz, shares tank

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Digital authentication services company eMudhra has decided to exit from the SSL and TSL certification business after a vulnerability was discovered in the security keys issued by certification authorities under it, the company said on Thursday.



The company's shares tanked 20 percent to hit the lower circuit at Rs 345.25 on BSE on Thursday.



SSL and TLS certificates are global security standards that indicate websites using them are safe to browse. Such websites display web addresses starting with "https".



"eMudhra Limited, a global digital trust company, today announced that its Board has decided to voluntarily withdraw from the global SSL/TLS certificate business," the company said in a statement.



eMudhra issues digital signature and website security certificates that enable secure connections to browsers for public access.



Eight of eMudhra's issuing CAs were created with weaker keys than they should have been.



Cybercriminals could have used the compromised keys to build a fraudulent online platform impersonating a legitimate payment entity and lure people into making payments or exposing their personal information.



A cyber security researcher had reported about the vulnerability to Apple, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla that certain weak keys issued by eMudhra's certification authorities could be reverse-engineered possibly with AI-assisted techniques.



Taking cognisance of the matter, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has constituted a special team to investigate a security incident at eMudhra.