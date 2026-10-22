Durga puja stampede probe will take more than 3 months: SIT chief

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati (retired), who is heading the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Durga Puja stampede in Kolkata, said on Thursday that the three-month deadline to submit its report was short, but the team would make every effort to meet it.The stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on October 17 killed 19 people and injured 25 others. The six-member SIT was formed in consultation with the Calcutta High Court to establish the cause of the incident and suggest measures to prevent similar tragedies.The team will meet soon to draw up an investigation plan and visit the site to determine what led to the stampede, the retired judge told a vernacular news channel.Commenting on the deadline set by the state government, she said, "It is a short duration, but we will try our best to meet the deadline."According to the state government, the SIT will reconstruct the sequence of events, including what triggered the initial surge in the crowd, how many people were present at the venue and whether the gathering exceeded its assessed safe capacity.Investigators will examine CCTV footage, mobile phone videos, forensic findings, call records, police station and control room logs, medical records and other evidence linked to the incident.The probe will also assess the preparedness and response of the puja organisers, police, private security personnel, volunteers, ambulance services, hospitals, fire services and civic authorities.Besides Justice Roy Saraswati, the SIT includes the principal secretary of the Disaster Management and Civil Defence Department; the director general and inspector general of police of the Special Task Force; a West Bengal Police representative of at least additional director general rank; a representative of the Home and Hill Affairs Department of at least joint secretary rank; and a representative of the National Disaster Response Force in Kolkata.