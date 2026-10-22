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Drug use sees alarming increase in Bihar

Thu, 22 October 2026
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A state that has practised liquor prohibition for 10 years, Bihar has seen an alarming increase of narcotics-related cases registered with the Police since 2022, reports the Indian Express.

1,905 cases were registered between January-May 2026 which is 83 more than the entire 2022.

There has been a 20-fold increase in people coming to state district level de-addiction centres in the past 3 years.

Apart from Ganja, Charas, Heroin, the use of pharmaceutical tablets, cough syrups and injections has seen a marked spike.

The Express report quoting the police data, mentions that the police recovered 3,677 injection vials in 2022, 63,208 in 2024 and 3,83,066 in the first five months of 2026. The police department's narcotics Special Task Force seized drugs amounting to Rs 52.3 and arrested 315 till October 10, 2026, of which Rs 25.58 was recovered since January 2026 alone.

Bihar shares a border with Nepal and lies on the rail-road axis to the north east which connects to the supply chain of established drug networks.

State DGP Kundan Krishnan told the newspaper that police action had to go hand in hand with community participation which is the lesson learnt from Punjab to deal with the menace of narcotics addiction.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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