Don't need permission to hoist national flag: Neha Bora to HC

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-- REDIFF NEWS

All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a police notice directing her to execute a bond for maintaining peace before a special executive magistrate. Her counsel argued that citizens do not need permission to hoist the national flag.The argument was made in response to a police notice alleging that Bora had hoisted the national flag without prior permission."Question is, does this (notice) have substance? We don't need permission to hoist the national flag. They need a class on law," senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Bora, told Justice Subramonium Prasad.Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Delhi Police, questioned the maintainability of Bora's petition.Bora, who has been actively involved in protests over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has sought the quashing of the notice and a direction restraining the police from taking coercive action against her.Issued on October 17 under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the notice directed Bora to appear before the special executive magistrate on October 19 and explain why she should not furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000, along with one surety, to maintain peace during the period of enquiry.Section 126 empowers a special executive magistrate to require a person to execute such a bond when there is credible information that the person may breach the peace, disturb public tranquillity or commit an act likely to cause such a disturbance.Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 while on her way to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march. She was released the following day.