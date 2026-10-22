Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert denied permission by police

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
16:04
Image Credit: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram
Image Credit: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh may have garnered love of fans worldwide, however, he is facing issues for performing on the home front in India. Citing security concerns, the Delhi police has denied permission for Dosanjh's scheduled concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30.

The musical event was going to gather large crowds of fans. However, the clearance has been withheld due to security concerns. Further details regarding the reasons behind the decision were not immediately available. 

The Delhi performance was supposed to kickstart the India leg of Diljit's Aura World Tour and then travel to six cities-- Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

As part of the world tour, Diljit has performed in multiple countries in North America, Europe and Australia. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

1st T20I NZ vs Ind Updates: India pull off thrilling chase
1st T20I NZ vs Ind Updates: India pull off thrilling chase

LIVE! Tiger Shroff shares video of his injured arm
LIVE! Tiger Shroff shares video of his injured arm

'Certain photos...': Bikaner House on Raihan Vadra's exhibit
'Certain photos...': Bikaner House on Raihan Vadra's exhibit

The Bikaner House Society requested the removal of certain photographs from Raihan Vadra's 'No Idea Is Final' exhibition, citing inconsistency with its policy. This move sparked controversy, with artist Raihan Vadra claiming an ultimatum...

Indian killed, 2 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi oilfield
Indian killed, 2 hurt in Houthi drone attack on Saudi oilfield

An Indian national was killed and two others were injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. This incident follows another attack on the Shaybah oilfield where an Indian was also injured, amidst...

'Protests achieve nothing': Shah slams Oppn
'Protests achieve nothing': Shah slams Oppn

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Opposition parties, including Congress and AAP, stating that protests are futile and asserting that the NDA will form the next government in Punjab. He also spoke about Yamuna cleaning projects...