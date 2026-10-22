Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert denied permission by police

16:04

Image Credit: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh may have garnered love of fans worldwide, however, he is facing issues for performing on the home front in India. Citing security concerns, the Delhi police has denied permission for Dosanjh's scheduled concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30.



The musical event was going to gather large crowds of fans. However, the clearance has been withheld due to security concerns. Further details regarding the reasons behind the decision were not immediately available.



The Delhi performance was supposed to kickstart the India leg of Diljit's Aura World Tour and then travel to six cities-- Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.



As part of the world tour, Diljit has performed in multiple countries in North America, Europe and Australia.



-- REDIFF NEWS