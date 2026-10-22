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Democracy embedded in India's living ethos: LS Speaker Birla

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla/Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla/Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said democracy is embedded in India's living ethos and that it remains committed to safeguarding free speech and open debate.

Addressing the media at a press conference in New Delhi, Birla said that every MP has a right to raise any issue in Parliament, but placards and sloganeering have no place in any democracy.

Asked about the youth protests in France and some other countries, the speaker emphasised that global events naturally affect any nation, including India.

"Democracy is part of India's living organisms. India always makes efforts to ensure debate and discussions and promote free speech so that the world benefits from it," he said.

On the possibility of recent youth protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi and other parts of the country figuring in parliamentary debates, Birla said any MP can raise any issue in Parliament, but placards and sloganeering have no place in any democracy.

He underlined that the Business Advisory Committee decides the issues to be discussed in Parliament.

"We keep debating important issues after due consultations," he said.

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