Delhi delivery boy kills himself over torn currency note

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A 24-year-old delivery executive who allegedly consumed a poisonous substance a day after recording a video describing an assault over a torn currency note in east Delhi died on October 20, police said on Thursday. Following his death, police added a charge of abetment of suicide to the case.The deceased, Sameer Hussain, was allegedly assaulted by two men from East Vinod Nagar on the night of October 4 after he refused to accept a torn currency note, according to police.The accused, identified as Rakesh alias Bunti (30) and Rampal Singh (65), were arrested, officials said.Police said a PCR call was received at 11.03 pm on October 4, with Hussain reporting that the two men had attacked him over the dispute. His medico-legal case (MLC) was prepared shortly after midnight on October 5, and an FIR was registered at Kalyanpuri police station later that day.Hussain subsequently recorded a video in which he recounted the incident.Police later received information that he had consumed a poisonous substance and had been admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5.He died on October 20. Following his death, police added Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with abetment of suicide, to the FIR, officials said.