Dawood resides in same country where Osama was found: India to UN

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-- REDIFF NEWS

India has strongly objected to a UN special rapporteur describing gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company as an "India-based" criminal group, accusing the report of containing "glaring inaccuracies" and warning that such errors undermine the credibility of the United Nations.Raghoo Puri, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, raised the objection on Wednesday during a meeting of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly. He was responding to a report by Ben Saul, the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms while Countering Terrorism.Puri said India had repeatedly expressed concern over reports containing factual errors being issued by special rapporteurs without any accountability for their contents."My delegation has been pointing out in other forums as well our serious concern at the unacceptable situation of the SR (Special Rapporteur) releasing reports with factual inaccuracies, while not being held accountable for them," he said.Such reports, he added, leave member states with a fait accompli and create further difficulties for an organisation already facing questions about its legitimacy.Pointing to what he described as serious errors concerning India, Puri cited a passage in Saul's report stating that the UN Security Council had listed the leader of "the India-based D-Company" in 2003 for links with Al-Qaeda.He said the description gave a misleading impression of the group's location and failed to reflect the circumstances surrounding the listing.Rejecting the characterisation of D-Company as India-based, Puri said Dawood Ibrahim and his criminal organisation had been wanted in India in connection with terror attacks since 1993.He noted that this information was clearly stated in the narrative summary of the reasons for Dawood's designation under the UN Security Council's 1267 sanctions regime."Not mentioning this fact is regrettable, and such incompetence on part of special mandate holders does this organisation tremendous harm," Puri said.Seeking to correct the record, he said Dawood had fled India well before his listing in 2003. The designation, he added, was made while Dawood was outside India and was based on his association with Al-Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden.Puri further said Dawood remained a wanted criminal in India. According to the UN listing cited by the Indian diplomat, Dawood resides in the same country where bin Laden was found and killed, an apparent reference to Pakistan.